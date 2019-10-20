Rajasthan Education Department told to provide information to ex-minister

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Information Commission has directed the Education Department to provide details about the inspection of private schools without any charges to a former state minister. The department had denied information to former minister and Congress state general secretary Lalit Bhati on the ground that he had sought it not as an ordinary citizen as he had mentioned his name along with his designation. Overruling the department's argument, Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma in an order dated October 3 stated that the information sought by Bhati could not be denied on the technical ground as the applicant had sought information as a normal citizen. Issuing a statement informing about the order on Sunday, Sharna said giving his introduction as a former minister in the RTI application did not mean that the applicant was not seeking information as an ordinary citizen. Lalit Bhati had sought details relating to the inspection of private schools from the district education officer of middle education, Ajmer. The department rejected the application stating that Bhati had specified his designation in the RTI application. Bhati then appealed to the state information commission, which ruled in his favour. Directing the department to provide details sought the leader, the information commissioner said in the order that the RTI law was a weapon to bring transparency in governance and administration by making information available to people. It was unfortunate and not in accordance with the spirit of law to deny information to citizens by complicating the matter on technical points, he said. PTI AG RDKRDK