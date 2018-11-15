Rajasthan exports reach Rs 46,500cr in 2017-18

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Exports of goods and services from Rajasthan rose to Rs 46,500 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 36,000 crore in 2015-16 to, a top state official said Thursday. Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Rajeeva Swarup said that Rajasthan has experienced an exponential growth in local manufacturing and there has been a rapid improvement in the regulatory environment of business operations. He said that the share of industries in the state's economy presently stands at 27 per cent, registering an overall growth of 9 per cent in the last five years. Delivering a keynote address, special secretary and member (Customs), CBIC, Pranab Kumar Das said that the initiatives of the CBIC have resulted in paperless export and import clearances as well as digital customs. India has jumped 66 places in trading across borders and 23 places in Ease of Doing Business on the back of these efforts, he outlined. PTI AG MRMR