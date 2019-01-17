Rajasthan forms committee to prepare new industrial policy

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena Thursday constituted a five-member committee to prepare a new industrial policy for the state. The focus of the new policy will be on balanced development of industries in the state and employment creation, Meena said. The Congress, in its manifesto, had promised to prepare a new industrial policy in the state and the department has constituted a committee for the implementation of the promise, he said. The committee will present the draft of industrial policy in 30 days, Meena said in a statement. The members of the committee have been asked to seek suggestions from industrial organisations to frame the new policy, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said. PTI AG RVK RVKRVK