Rajasthan: Four decomposed bodies found in canal

Bikaner (Rajasthan), May 10 (PTI) Four decomposed bodies were found in a canal in a village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday, police said. The police were informed about the incident by the villagers after which the bodies were fished out from the Indira Gandhi Canal Project here, Bikaner SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma said. The post-mortem will be conducted on the spot since the bodies are not in a condition to be taken to any hospital, he said. Prime Facie, it seems the bodies drifted from Punjab and entered Rajasthan, the SP said. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased, he said, adding that the matter is being probed. PTI CORR AG MAZCK

