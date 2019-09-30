Rajasthan government okays Rs 50 to strengthen canal system

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will provide additional Rs 50 crore for projects to strengthen the canal system in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had approved three proposals in this regard and this amount would be made available in this financial year, an official statement said. As per the decision of the state government, Rs 38 crore will be made available to the Water Resources Department for the payment of the Rajasthan Water Sector Improvement Restructuring Project in Hanumangarh. This additional provision will provide a credit limit of Rs 60 crore for the project funded by New Development Bank. An additional budget of Rs 5.32 crore will be made available to get the Centre's share of Rs 7.06 crore for the Gangahar modernisation project run by the Water Resources Department. The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 5.91 crore from the state fund for projects progressing under the Command Area Development Programme, for which the payment has been stopped by the Centre in 2016-17, the statement said. PTI AG RDKRDK