Rajasthan govt approves DPR for Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has given its approval to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Alwar corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), an official said on Saturday. According to the official, the Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor will be executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The Delhi-Alwar corridor via Gurgaon will cover a distance of 106 kilometres. "The Rajasthan government has conveyed its approval for the Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rail DPR to the NCRTC," the official said. The RRTS has several corridors and Delhi-Alwar is one of them. In February, the Union Cabinet had approved Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of the RRTS. Implementation of the RRTS would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the national capital region to address issues of congestion, air-pollution and catalyse balanced and sustainable regional development.