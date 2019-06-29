Rajasthan govt approves DPR for first phase of Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government Saturday approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor -- the first phase of the Delhi-Alwar rapid rail project, an official said.The Delhi-Alwar corridor will be constructed in three phases."The Rajasthan government Saturday approved the Detailed Project Report of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor," an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.According to the official, the Haryana government had already approved the corridor in February this year.The NCRTC Board, which is the implementing agency for the project, had approved the DPR of the 106-km-long Delhi-Guruguram-SNB corridor in December 2018.One of the three RRTS corridors prioritised for implementation, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor is also to be implemented in three stages.The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be elevated for about 71 km (11 stations), the remaining 35 km (5 stations) will be constructed underground, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram.In stage I of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor, the DelhiGurugramSNB Urban Complex will be constructed.In stage II, it will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and in stage III, it will be further extended from SNB Urban Complex to Alwar.Implementation of the RRTS will provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the national capital region to address issues of congestion, air pollution and catalyse balanced and sustainable regional development. PTI BUN DIVDIV