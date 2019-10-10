scorecardresearch
Rajasthan govt increases monthly unemployment allowance to transgenders by Rs 500

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has increased the unemployment allowance for transgenders in the state from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month. The Rs 500 monthly increment has been made under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal yojna, an official statement said on Thursday. A person availing the benefit should be a graduate from a recognised university, it said. PTI SDA AQS

