Rajasthan govt scraps stamp duty on transfer of immovable property from husband to wife as gift

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided not to charge stamp duty on transfer of immovable property from a husband to his wife as a gift, according to an official statement. Till now, one per cent stamp duty was charged on such transfers.While reviewing the issues related to revenue, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision on Monday, the statement said.Under the present system, 2.5 per cent stamp duty is charged on the market price of the property in case of its transfer in the name of father, mother, son, sister, daughter-in-law, grandson or daughter as a gift. In case of transfer of immovable property in the name of wife and daughter as a gift, one per cent stamp duty on market value of the property or maximum of Rs 1 lakh (whichever is less) was proposed.The chief minister decided not to charge stamp duty if immovable property is transferred by husband to wife as a gift, as per the statement. PTI AG CK