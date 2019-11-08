Rajasthan govt to organise events marking 70th anniversary of Constitution

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 as 'Harmony Day' and several programs will be organised on this occasion, the state's Chief Secretary D B Gupta said. A high-level meeting headed by the chief secretary was held here on Thursday on the preparations for Constitution Day. In the meeting, Gupta announced that various activities will be organised throughout the state from November 26 to April 14, 2020 with the objective of giving information about fundamental rights and fundamental duties. A state-level function will be held in Jaipur, he said. The programmes will be organised till April 14 next year, the chief secretary said while directing the Panchayati Raj Department to coordinate with the State Legal Services Authority in this regard. Member Secretary of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority Ashok Kumar Jain said the authority will organise citizen awareness programmes till April 14, 2020 and in the legal awareness week, the citizens will be informed in detail about their fundamental duties. PTI AG HDA RCJRCJ