Rajasthan govt to set up at least one English medium school in every district: Minister

Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will set up at least one English medium school in every district,School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said Friday. He said the government will also open a student help-centres of the secondary education board in every district. Dotasara said the government has decided to open English medium schools considering the importance of language for children of the state. It will give a chance to children coming from all sections of the society to study in English medium school, he said in a statement. He said that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the state government has decided that each district will have a school of up to 8th in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI AG SMNSMN