Rajasthan govt will examine cases against Dalit protesters, Mayawati's demand is 'natural': Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 1: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday his government will examine cases registered against Dalit protesters last April, a day after Mayawati warned that her BSP could withdraw support to the Congress in the state over the issue. Mayawatis demand is natural, Gehlot told reporters, indicating that the new state government had taken Bahujan Samaj Party leaders warning seriously. Mayawati had said she would reconsider her partys outside support to the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh if cases against "innocent" people in connection with the April 2 Bharat Bandh are not withdrawn. Cases were lodged against Dalits and how many of them were guilty is a matter of investigation, Gehlot said. Sometimes, those who are innocent are booked. She might be right in her perspective and the government will look into it and will examine the cases. The innocent should not be framed, he said. Gehlot thanked Mayawati for extending outside support to his government. I appreciate and thank her, he said. He added there should be rule of law in the country and the government should function on that basis. Several Dalit organisations had called a `bandh on April 2 over the dilution by the Supreme Court of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The protests had turned violent at several places. In August, Parliament passed a Bill overturning the apex court order which had specified safeguards against immediate arrests under the Act. Mayawati had claimed that cases against innocent people were registered during the April 2 protest due to political and caste considerations in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states. The Congress wrested power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the December 7 assembly polls. In Rajasthan, the Congress won 99 of the 199 seats for which elections were held, falling just short of a majority in the 200-seat House. Mayawatis BSP then offered outside support of the six MLAs elected on its ticket. It similarly backed the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday ordered withdrawal of all "politically motivated" cases filed by the previous BJP government.