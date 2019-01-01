Rajasthan govt will examine cases against Dalits, Mayawati's demand is 'natural': Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Reacting to BSP supremo Mayawatis demand to withdraw cases lodged against innocent Bharat Bandh protesters last April, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday said his government will examine them. Mayawatis demand is natural, He told reporters. Cases were lodged against the Dalits and how many of them were guilty is a matter of investigation, he said. Sometimes, those who are innocent are booked. She might be right in her perspective and the government will look into it and will examine the cases. The innocent should not be framed, he said. Gehlot also there should be rule of law in the country and the government should function on that basis. Mayawati had Monday said she would reconsider her partys outside support to the new Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh if cases against "innocent" people in connection with the April 2 Bharat Bandh are not withdrawn. She claimed cases against innocent people were registered due to political and caste considerations in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states. The Congress wrested power from the BJP in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the December 7 assembly polls. But it needed outside support from allies and independents after failing to make it to the halfway mark in both state assemblies. Bahujan Samaj Party had offered this support. PTI SDA ASHASH