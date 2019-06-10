Rajasthan guv condemns minor's killing in Aligarh

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has condemned the brutal murder of a two-and-a half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. He said the horrific incident will remain a blot on society. "The culprits should be given rigorous punishment," a statement quoted Singh as saying on Monday. The victim's decomposed body was found in a garbage dump three days after she was reported missing by her family in Tappal township last week. The incident has triggered massive outrage. PTI SDA INDIND