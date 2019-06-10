scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rajasthan guv condemns minor's killing in Aligarh

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has condemned the brutal murder of a two-and-a half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. He said the horrific incident will remain a blot on society. "The culprits should be given rigorous punishment," a statement quoted Singh as saying on Monday. The victim's decomposed body was found in a garbage dump three days after she was reported missing by her family in Tappal township last week. The incident has triggered massive outrage. PTI SDA INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos