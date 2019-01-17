Rajasthan guv Kalyan Singh critical of Vasundhara Raje govt

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh was critical of the former BJP government in the state on Thursday, saying it got distracted in finding flaws in the Congress-led regime before it. The governor, who was addressing the first assembly session after the new Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot took power, cited the Vasundhara Raje government's economic record to make his point. "As a result of it (its distraction), the annual average economic growth rate, which was 8.16 per cent in 2009-10 to 2013-14 reduced to 7.19 per cent in 2014-15 to 2017-18. Average increase in per capita income was 14.95 per cent from 2009-10 to 2013-14 but it reduced to 9.68 per cent during 2014-15 to 2017-18," he said in his address, which was tabled in the house. Similarly, growth rate in the agriculture sector which was 4.19 per cent in 2008-09 increased to 8.94 per cent in 2013-14. However, due to wrong policies taken by the previous government, the growth rate in the agriculture sector dropped to 3.95 per cent in 2017-18, he said.The governor also targeted the former Vasundhara Raje government on rising debt, saying total debt and liabilities on the state in 2013-14 was Rs. 1.29 lakh crore. This is estimated to be Rs. 3.08 lakh crore in 2018-19 due to "financial mismanagement and shortsighted vision of the former government", he said. He said fiscal deficit was more than 3 per cent during the tenure of the former government. The governor also highlighted the priorities of the state government for 100 days for various sectors. PTI AG SDA MINMIN