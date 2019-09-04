Rajasthan Human Rights Commission seeks law against live-in relationships

Jaipur, Sep 4(PTI) The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission demanded on Wednesday that the state government enact a law against live-in relationships to secure the rights of a woman to live a dignified life in the society.A bench of the State Human Rights Commission, comprising justices Prakash Tatia and Mahesh Chandra Sharma, sent a recommendation letter in this regard to the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (Home Department), urging the state to enact a law and also request the Centre to follow suit.In live-in relationships, a woman has to sacrifice her right to a dignified life, it said.The commission added that it had invited suggestions from stakeholders, including police and the civil society, on whether a law be enacted to provide security to women in live-in relationships.It said since women in live-in relationships are not able to secure their fundamental rights, it was the duty of the state government and human right activists to run awareness campaigns against such cohabitation outside marital boundaries. It is the duty of the state and the central governments to take immediate steps and prohibit live-in relationships by enacting a law, the bench added. PTI AG IJT