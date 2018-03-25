Rajasthan is a big market for us, says Zoomcar CEO Moran

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Huge tourism opportunities in Rajasthan make the state one of the major markets for the growth of car and bicycle rental firm Zoomcar, the companys CEO and co-founder Greg Moran said.

"If you actually look at the state, Rajasthan is a big market for us because if you really think about the tourism opportunities here and the consistent travel, then Rajasthan is one of the best," Moran told PTI.

He was here to participate in the Rajasthan Digifest 2018.

He said that other cities of the state such as Udaipur too hold good opportunities for the company.

Udaipur is a "very strong market for us. It is a tier-II city. It is not a major metro but it has done very well," he added.

When asked about the future expansion plans of the company, Moran said at present they have two mobility services and in the future they are going to continue to expand their focus.

The company has presence in over 30 cities across the country.

Further, talking about the startup scenario in India, he said that startups are growing at a faster pace in the country.

"I have been in India for about five-and-a-half years. I shifted in 2012, when a startup was kind of a foreign word and now you fast forward 5-6 years and see today is a great example. It has really electrified the whole space," he said.

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra had said that it would invest up to Rs 176 crore in Zoomcar India and Zoomcar Inc, its US incorporated holding parent company. PTI VRN SBT