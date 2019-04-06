Rajasthan Mahila Congress panel reconstituted

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Mahila Congress chief Rehana Rayaz on Saturday reconstituted the women wing's state executive by appointing 30 vice presidents, 52 general secretaries and 40 secretaries, besides two new district presidents. Kamla Bishnoi and Divya Gurjar were appointed district presidents of Sriganganagar and Jhalawar respectively, Rayaz said in a statement. She also appointed Kunti Deora Parihar as new state coordinator of Priyadarshini Wing of the state women Congress and Monalisa Purohit as co-coordinator of the wing. She also dissolved the spokesperson panel of the wing. State general secretary Lalita Sanjeev Maharwal will look after the media cell till further orders, Reyaz said. PTI AG CK