Rajasthan: Man arrested for smuggling cows in Alwar sent to judicial custody

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) A man, who was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday night for allegedly smuggling cows, was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, police said.Munfed Khan was arrested under provisions of the Rajasthan Bovines Animal Act, they said.Police had put up barricades in the district's Shahjahanpur area on Sunday night after a tip-off that cows were being smuggled in two vehicles. One of the vehicles managed to dodge the police, but a group of villagers stopped the other, police said.The vehicle had six to seven bovines and the mob caught Khan and beat him up, they said. Khan on Tuesday was sent to judicial custody, police said, adding a case has been registered against seven people under the Code of Criminal Procedure's section 151 for thrashing him.The section pertains to arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences.Khan, who has a record of smuggling cows, is admitted at a hospital in Shahjahapur. He is undergoing treatment for a fracture in his left hand, police said. PTI AG ANBANB