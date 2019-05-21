Rajasthan: Man sentenced to life for killing lover

Kota (Rajasthan) May 21, (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, by running her over with his SUV in 2013.Special woman harassment court judge Lokesh Sharma convicted Ganesh Gujjar under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday, special public prosecutor Niteyendra Sharma said.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on Ganesh, he said.The statements of eyewitnesses -- 14-year-old son of the deceased and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Babulal -- played a decisive role in securing the conviction, he added.The woman, Pooja Gujjar, who had separated from her husband, was in a relationship with Ganesh. The two were having frequent arguments, Sharma said.One day, after an argument with Pooja, Ganesh ran her over with his SUV. The victim's minor son, who was walking behind her at the time of the incident, and Babulal, who was patrolling, witnessed the crime, he said.Ganesh, who was out on bail, was arrested on Monday, Sharma said. PTI CORR DIVDIV