Rajasthan martyrs' kin hail Balakot air strike

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) The families of CRPF personnel who got martyred in Pulwama attack 13 days ago have welcomed the air strike against terror camps at Balakot across LoC by Indian Air Force.Five of the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the February 14 terror attack belonged to Rajasthan."We were expecting a solid response to Pakistan from India and it has been given now. Our loss is irreparable but we are satisfied with what the government has done, Mahesh Gurjar, a cousin of martyr Narayan Lal Gurjar said.Narayan Lal, a native of Binol village in Rajsamand district, is survived by his wife, two minor children and other family members.Vikram, the younger brother of martyr Jeet Ram said there is a satisfaction after the air strike on Pak terror camps."A step has been taken but we want the terror menace to be ended for once and all," he said.Hailing from Sundarwali of Bharatpur district, Jeet Ram is survived by his wife, two young daughters, father and a brother. In Shahpura town of Jaipur district, the people celebrated the IAF's strike by bursting crackers at the funeral site of martyred soldier Rohitash Lamba.There is a satisfaction among the people of the country. The government's decision is appreciable as the action was within 13 days of the terror attack. People have celebrated air strike in the village by bursting crackers, Jitendra Lamba, younger brother of Rohitash said. In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.The operation, described as a "non-military, preemptive strike", was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claied by JeM.