Rajasthan min says first priority is to work for development of her caste

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh has said that her first priority is to work for the development of her caste and then society. Bhupesh, a member of the SC community, is the lone woman minister in Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet in the state. Speaking at a public event on 'Bairwa Diwas' in Alwar on Sunday, the minister of state for women and child development assured her community members that she will stand by them in difficult times. "I want to assure you that I will be there in times of need. I will not turn my back on you because my first priority is to work for my caste and then society," she said. When contacted, the minister was not available for comment. PTI SDA SNESNE