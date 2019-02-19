Rajasthan minister demands repeal of Article 370

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Soldier Welfare Minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday demanded the scrapping of Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "The Centre should withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress and other parties are with the Union government. Pakistan should be taught a lesson and it is high time we take revenge," he said. However, the repeal of the Article requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament. The minister made the comment on his Facebook page and also told reporters that sentiments against Pakistan are high and it should be "taught a lesson". "The NDA government should have withdrawn Article 370. It is high time now and the Centre should take the decision in this regard," he told reporters in Jhunjhunu at the funeral of Army Havildar Sheo Ram who was killed fighting terrorists in Pulwama on Monday. PTI SDA CK