Rajasthan MLA disrupts governor's address to House

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) chief Hanuman Beniwal Thursday tried to disrupt Governor Kalyan Singh's address to the Rajasthan Assembly, vociferously raising the demand for procurement of moong beans from framers.Beniwal raised the issue as soon as the house assembled. Even as he continued raising the demand, the governor began his address. Singh congratulated the newly elected MLAs and carried on with the address, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal requested him to table the speech.The governor continued addressing the House for some more time, but he tabled the speech after reading a few lines. Beniwal criticised the governor for ignoring the parliamentary affairs minister's request which invited sharp reaction from Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and others. The governor left the House after tabling the speech. PTI AG SDA GVS