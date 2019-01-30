Rajasthan notifies 4% reservation for differently-abled

/R Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) A provision of four-per cent reservation for differently-abled persons in government jobs has been made in Rajasthan. The secretary of the social justice and empowerment, Shuchi Sharma, said the government had issued a gazette notification last Thursday in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Under the rules, other provisions like advisory board and investigation committee have also been made, she said in a statement. PTI SDAHMB