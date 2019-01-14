Rajasthan observes Makar Sankranti with fervour

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Makar Sankranti was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in Rajasthan Monday as people made a beeline for temples, gave charity and flew kites at several places of the state. The believers took holy dips in Ajmer's Pushkar Sarovar and Galta Tirth here and offered prayers to Sun God. They distributed sweets and other items among the needy. Kite lovers dotted the skyline of the pink city with colourful kites. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also enjoyed flying kites at his residence here. Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice month and beginning of longer days.The sale of kites was at its peak on Sunday night as enthusiasts lined up for purchasing kites, 'manjhas' (thread) and sky lanterns in markets like Handipura in the walled city area. "Lanterns are launched at dusk after kite flying is over. It is equally popular," said a kite trader. PTI SDA SRY