scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rajasthan panchayat, ZP bypolls on Dec 28

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Bypolls for electing members to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti of Alwar, Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar will be conducted on December 28, a state election commission release said Monday. Voting for Panchayat Raj institutions had to take place on October 27 but was postponed due to state assembly election. Now, voting will be done on December 28 and counting will take place on December 30, it said. Electronic Voting Machines will be used for the voting of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti members. PTI AG INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos