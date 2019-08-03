Rajasthan panel reviews decisions taken by erstwhile BJP govt in last 6 months of tenure

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) A ministerial committee led by Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal reviewed on Saturday the decisions taken by the previous BJP government in the last six months of its tenure. The committee also discussed and reviewed the pending cases related to industry, state undertakings, agriculture and horticulture, school education and language department, parliamentary work and information and public relations department, according to an official statement. Decisions related to panchayati raj, traffic and animal husbandry departments were also reviewed. The Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018, after defeating the BJP in the Assembly election. PTI AG SMNSMN