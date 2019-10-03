Rajasthan Police Academy bans single-use plastics at its premises

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) has banned usage of single-use plastics at the academy premises, a senior official said here on Thursday Plastic carry bags, disposable bottles, glasses, cup-plates etc., have been completely banned, RPA Director Hemant Priyadarshi said. The decision was implemented from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and all the personnel, trainers and trainees have been asked to follow the policy, he said. The academy had in 2008 also taken the initiative to declare itself as tobacco free area and it is being followed properly, the official said. PTI SDA RCJ