Rajasthan police arrests illegal arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has arrested a notorious illegal arms supplier from Badwani district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.A team of SOG from Kota was in Madhya Pradesh since Thursday. They caught Bahadur Singh from his native Undikhudri village, ADG of ATS and SOG Anil Paliwal said.Singh was involved in manufacturing and supplying illegal arms in various states for the last two decades, he said. PTI SDA NSDNSD

