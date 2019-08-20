Rajasthan police chief gets extension

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan police chief Bhupendra Singh, who was to retire on December 31, has been given an extension till June 2021. Singh, a 1986 batch IPS officer who was made the Director General of Police on June 30, will now hold the post for two years starting July 1, a state government order said on Tuesday. The decision was based on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Union Public Service Commission and the order issued by the state government's department of personnel. Bhupendra Singh will hold the post of Director General, Rajasthan, Jaipur for a period of two years from 01.07.2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said. PTI SDA ASHASH