Rajasthan Police inspector arrested for taking Rs 10,00 bribe

(Eds: Correction in intro) Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) An inspector of the Rajasthan Police was Friday arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a liquor contractor, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Ram Kishore Chaudhary, posted as the SHO at Salempur police station in Dausa district, had demanded the money from Hakim Singh, he said. A trap was laid and he was caught accepting Rs 10,000, ASP Narrotam Verma said. A case was registered against Chaudhary under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AG AQSAQSAQS

