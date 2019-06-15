Rajasthan Police intensify search operation to trace dacoit Jagan Gurjar

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Police on Saturday intensified combing operation to trace notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar and his accomplices after they allegedly beat two women and tore their clothes in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a senior police official said. Nearly 500 policemen, including three companies of RAC and one Emergency Response Team (ERT), were deployed in Daang area of the district, Bharatpur IGP Bhupendra Sahu told PTI. "Some senior police officials who have worked in the area are also leading the operation," he said. Sahu said that a brief exchange of fire took place between police officials and two other wanted dacoits -- Ramvilas Gurjar and Bharat Gurjar -- on Friday night during the combing operation in search for Jagan Gurjar. On June 12, Jagan Gurjar and three of his men barged into the house of a villager and beat his wife and niece. According to an FIR registered in the case, Jagan Gurjar, Ravi and two others beat up and tore the cloths of his wife and niece. The victims were admitted to a hospital. Taking cognizance of the matter, the State Human Rights Commission had also issued a notice seeking a detailed report from the Dholpur Superintendent of Police by July 16. Some media reports claimed the women were paraded naked but the police did not confirm this. The FIR was registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. PTI AG SNESNE