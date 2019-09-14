Rajasthan police officer, friend drown while bathing in river

Barmer, Sep 14 (PTI) A police officer and his friend drowned while bathing in the in Luni river here in Balotara town, police said.Assistant Sub-Inspector Kanaram Bhil (32) and his friend Sitaram Meghwal (35) were bathing in the river when they slipped into deep waters, they said.Bhil was posted at Police Lines Barmer and he had gone to Balotara town for personal work, police said. The bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem, police said. PTI CORR SDA NSDNSD