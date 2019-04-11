Rajasthan Police sub inspector arrested for taking bribe

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 11 (PTI) A female sub inspector of the Rajasthan Police was Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, an ACB official said.Sugna Verma, posted at Jawahar Nagar Police Station, was held along with two touts by the special unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kota, the official said. According to the complainant Mukesh Arora, the SI had demanded Rs 50,000 to drop one of his relative's name from a land dispute case being probed by her, the official added. The complainant approached the ACB on Tuesday and his claim was verified the following day when the accused SI allegedly accepted a part of the bribe amount of Rs 20,000, the ACB said.Verma demanded that the remaining Rs 30,000 be paid to the touts-- Rakesh Kumar Mahawar and Aakash Rathore-- who would accept the cash on her behalf, he said, adding that the trio will be produced before the ACB court on Friday."The government quarter of the accused SI was searched but no significant recovery has been made so far," ACB inspector Ramesh Arya said. PTI CORR RHL