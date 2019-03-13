Rajasthan poll panel asks nodal officers to monitor sale of liquor during LS polls

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Rajasthan chief electoral officer (CEO) Anand Kumar on Wednesday directed departmental nodal officers to monitor daily sale of liquor in their respective areas during the Lok Sabha polls. "Liquor sale and sale on the basis of slips should be monitored during the model code of conduct. Monitoring should be done to curb retail sale of liquor from godowns, besides strengthening informer mechanism and increasing number of check-posts," he said in a meeting of nodal officers here. Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan would be held on April 29 and March 6, which are the fourth and fifth phases of the seven-phase parliamentary election. He also directed the state-level banking committee to closely monitor transactions above Rs 1 lakh and issued directives to all the banks to not open separate bank accounts of candidates. He said the Income Tax Department should constitute teams to monitor flow of cash at airports, besides constituting teams at district levels. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Jogaram, while discussing the agenda points in the meeting, said all nodal officers should ensure the arrangements in the order of instructions as told by the Election Commission of India. PTI AG AQS