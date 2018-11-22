Rajasthan polls: 579 candidates withdraw nominations

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) At least 579 candidates withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls on Thursday, an official said. Among the prominent leaders who withdrew their nominations include BJP dissident Gyan Deo Ahuja and Bhawani Singh Rajawat whereas in the Congress, Ramchandra Sardana also decided not to contest the polls following talks with senior party leaders. According to the chief electoral officer, 579 candidates have withdrawn their nominations and the figure is likely to be updated further. Till November 19, 3,293 candidates had filed 4,285 nominations, of which 612 nominations were rejected, he said. Over 2,000 candidates are in the race for elections scheduled on December 7, he added. PTI AG SNESNE