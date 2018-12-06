Rajasthan polls: Amid high-decibel campaign, political temple run in Aravallis

Banswara (Raj), Dec 6 (PTI) At a time when entire Rajasthan was abuzz with high-decibel election campaign, a centuries old temple in the Aravallis was witness to footfalls from the who's who of the state's political arena.It is believed that goddess Tripura Sundari posses mystic power to fulfil wishes of success in politics, which draws scores of political bigwigs cutting across party lines."The number of visitors during elections increase in the temple because candidates from different areas come here to seek blessings for success. There are many political leaders who keep on visiting," Ashok Panchal, president of the committee which manages the temple told PTI.Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is a frequent visitor to the temple. She was here during the counting of the 2013 assembly polls and even monitored the results of the 2014 general elections from the shrine.Panchal said that the number of politicians visiting the temple increases after filing of nominations begin.Recently Congress' Ashok Gehlot also visited the temple, which is located at a distance of 516 km from state capital Jaipur.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the shrine when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.It is believed that this 'Shakti Peeth' had a great prominence during the the rule of emperor Kanishka. As per an inscription of 1483 AD recovered in the area, the word 'tri-urari' (Tripurari) was mentioned, which signifies its existence.Among other high profile devotees, the temple saw visits of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress' Digvijay Singh, former Rajasthan Governor SK Singh and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Haridev Joshi.The idol of Tripura Sundari is made of blackstone and the eighteen-armed goddess is seated on a lion.Erstwhile rulers of Banswara, Dungarpur, Gujarat, Malwa and Marwar were the worshippers of Tripura Sundari. PTI SDA SOMSOM