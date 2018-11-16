Rajasthan polls: BJP says Sachin Pilot a 'fugitive' for contesting from Tonk

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is a "fugitive" for leaving Ajmer constituency and choosing to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Tonk.The Congress released its first list of 152 candidates for the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly polls late Thursday night."Those who leave their home for any other place, people call them fugitives. Now people of Rajasthan will call Sachin Pilot a fugitive," said Khanna, who is also state BJP in-charge.He said Pilot should have selected a seat considering his stature and position.Contesting election from Tonk reflects the fear in Pilot's mind, he added.Khanna expressed confidence that the BJP will defeat Pilot with a huge margin.Pilot would be contesting the assembly elections for the first time. He had earlier fought the Lok Sabha polls from Ajmer.The state Congress chief is pitted against the BJP's sitting MLA Ajit Mehta. PTI AG DIVDIV