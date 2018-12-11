Rajasthan polls: Cong leading in 7, BJP in 6

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The BJP is leading in six seats and the Congress in seven in Rajasthan in the first round of counting.BJP candidates are leading in Anupgarh, Masuda, Pali, Bali, Pindwara-Abu and Reodar seats, while the Congress is leading in Pokaran, Jayal, Chotan, Sahara, Dhod, Sojat and Begun.Energy minister Pushpendra singh is the BJP candidate from Pali. He is leading with a margin of 1,113 votes.Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats. The voting was held on December 7, the last day of polling in a round of state elections billed as a semi final before next years Lok Sabha polls.Exit polls have predicted a win for the Congress. PTI SDA AG GVS