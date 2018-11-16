Rajasthan polls: Cong releases 1st list of 152 candidates

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Congress late Thursday night released its first list of 152 candidates for the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and state party president Sachin Pilot from Tonk seat.Gehlot and Pilot had on Wednesday made their intentions clear that they would contest the assembly polls along with senior state leaders.Former National Commission for Women chief Girija Vyas will contest from Udaipur, while senior party leader C P Joshi will be party nominee from the Nathdwara assembly seat. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, is the Congress's candidate from the Nokha assembly seat. AICC Secretary Harish Chaudhary will contest the polls from the Baytoo seat. Former BJP MP Harish Meena, who had switched over to the Congress on Wednesday, has been fielded from Deoli Uniara. The party's central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik released the list after hectic deliberations with senior state leaders and the party leadership. Sources said the list was reportedly delayed over differences on distribution of party tickets. The notification for the polls was issued on Monday. PTI SKC GVS