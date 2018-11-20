Rajasthan polls: Over 600 nominations rejected

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan election office on Tuesday rejected 613 nominations of candidates for the Assembly polls after scrutiny. A total of 3,295 candidates had filed 4,288 nominations for 200 seats and 613 nominations were rejected following scrutiny, a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said. Nomination process had started on November 12 and the last date for withdrawing names is Thursday. Assembly polls are due in the state on December 7. PTI AGHMB