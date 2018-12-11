Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot wins Tonk seat, defeats BJP's only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sachin Pilot has won the Tonk assembly constituency, defeating BJP's only Muslim candidate in the state and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan.It was the first assembly elections for 41-year old Pilot, a two-time Member of Parliament, and he defeated Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes on the Muslim-dominated seat.So far, the Congress and the BJP have won six seats each, while the BSP has bagged three. Also, one independent and one other party candidate have won. PTI AG SDA TIRTIR