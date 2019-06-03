Rajasthan seethes under heatwave condition; Churu hottest at 50.3 deg C

(Eds: Removing a word in 2nd para) Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Heatwave conditions affected normal life in most parts of Rajasthan, with Churu at 50.3 degrees Celsius being the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day.In most cities of the state, maximum temperatures were recorded four to eight notches above normal, whereas the low was three to five degrees above normal, a MeT department official said.Churu is followed by Sriganganagar at 48.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 48.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 47.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 47 degrees Celsius, Barmer 46.6 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 45.8 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 45.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 45.4 degrees Celsius, Dabok 44.8 degree Celsius.The meteorological department has predicted severe heat wave in east and west Rajasthan for the next two days. PTI AG NSDNSD