Rajasthan speaker holds all-party meeting day before assembly session

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A day before the beginning of the Rajasthan assembly session, Speaker CP Joshi convened an all-party meeting, holding a discussion on a smooth functioning of the House. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Leader of the Opposition, Rajendra Singh Rathore, also attended the meeting Wednesday. After the meeting, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi said, "We hope that the Leader of the Opposition would fulfil their party's stance on functioning of the House." Speaking on the functioning of the assembly, Rajendra Rathore said, "We have assured the Speaker that we would like to run the House as per rules and procedures." Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the government wanted the Opposition to raise issues of public interest with an open mind. He said that the government would table the accounts of the works done in past five months in the House. A state cabinet meeting of was held on Wednesday ahead of the assembly session. The second session of the Rajasthan assembly is likely to be a stormy affair as the Opposition would try to corner the state government on issues concerning farmers, law and order, drinking water and electricity supply. PTI AG RDKRDK