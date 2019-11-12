Rajasthan: Three children drown in river while taking holy dip

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Three children drowned in a river while taking a holy dip on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said.The deceased were identified as Seema Salvi (13), Khushboo Sen (11) and Banwari Salvi (12), they said.The three children slipped into deep water while taking the holy dip and drowned, the police said.Their bodies were handed over to their respective families after post-mortem examination, they said. PTI SDA DIVDIV