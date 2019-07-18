Rajasthan to bring new tourism policy

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) A new policy is being made which will help promote tourism in the state by adding of new circuits, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Thursday. Replying to a question in the state assembly, Singh said the new policy will add circuits in adventure tourism, rural tourism, religious tourism, archaeological tourism. He said Rs 213.05 crore was received by the Union Ministry of Tourism in the last four financial years, out of which Rs 178.24 crore has been spent on tourism development. According to the minister, Rs 49.80 crore was spent in 2018-19 for tourism development in Hadoti region. The government will be spending Rs 10.61 crore on three projects in this area in 2019-20, he said. The minister has given a detailed account of the development works done for promotion of tourism in the state in the last four years and expenditure incurred on them. He said in order to promote tourism in the state, the detailed project report of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife Tourism Circuit, Desert Circuit, Tribal Circuit and Eco Adventure Circuit has been sent to the Government of India. PTI AG CK