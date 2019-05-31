Rajasthan to disburse paperless loans to farmers

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Cooperatives Minister Udai Lal Anjana Friday said that process of disbursing crop loans to farmers from cooperative banks will be made paperless and registration through a portal will start from June 3. Anjana said Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to adopt paperless process in disbursing crop loans through cooperative banks and, it will be a step towards digital revolution. In the first phase, application form will be made available for free to 25 lakh member farmers paying off the loan regularly, he said. The form will be available at GramSeva Sahkari Samiti. Farmers can get themselves registered on cooperative crop loan portal at any Samiti or E-Mitra centre after filling the required information. The minister said that biometric verification of farmers will be done at the time of registration to scrutinise the available record of farmers that took benefit of crop loan waiver scheme in 2018 and 2019. In the second phase, registration of new farmers and farmers having overdue loans will be done. PTI AG SHWSHW