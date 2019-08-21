Rajasthan to provide 70 litres free water per person daily in 13 desert districts

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to provide 70 litre per person per day free water in 13 desert districts of the state, according to an official release. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal moved by the state finance department, the release said. The Public Health and Engineering department will provide 70 litres per person per day free water to people living in 13 desert districts of the state, it said. The department had earlier implemented a decision to provide 40 litres per person per day free water in rural areas of the state, but the daily water requirement is 30 litre per person per day for individual having livestock animals out of 70 litre per person per day water in desert areas, the release said. Therefore, it has been decided to provide 70 litres per person per day free water in desert areas, it added. PTI AG CK