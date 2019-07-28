Rajasthan: Toll in rain-related incidents touch 22; flood-like situation in Kota

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) The toll in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan touched 22 on Sunday with nine more causalities reported from various parts of the state as Kota and its nearby areas faced flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall since Saturday night.An elderly woman died in Bhilwara after the roof of her house collapsed, while a man was swept away in a swollen drain and three boys were drowned in another drain in Pali, an official said.In Bundi, a 17-year-old boy was drowned in a drain. In Jaipur's Sanganer area, two boys drowned in a waterbody while one death also reported from Jodhpur, the official said.Kota is the worst-affected district in the state, where nearly 250 people living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places by SDRF teams. "Many colonies are inundated. The trapped residents have been shifted to safer places," Kota District Collector Muktanand Agrawal said.Relief secretary Ashotosh Pednekar said with nine more deaths in different districts, the toll in rain-related incidents has increased to 22.Kota recorded the maximum 151.8 mm of rain till Sunday morning while Sawaimadhopur registered 68 mm of rainfall.Heavy rains occurred in isolated parts of the state, including Bundi, till this morning since Saturday, the meteorological department said.Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Ganganagar, Kota registered 113.8 mm, 19.1 mm, 11.7 mm, 10 mm, 9.4 mm and 6.6 mm of rains on Sunday. The weatherman has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of the state till Monday. PTI SDA NSDNSD